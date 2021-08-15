James Piot uses furious comeback to win 121st U.S. Amateur Championship
James Piot was facing the biggest deficit of the match, by any player, with just nine holes remaining in the 121st U.S. Amateur. And then he flipped the script. Piot won four straight holes to retake the lead and never lost it, beating Austin Greaser 2 and 1 in the U.S. Amateur final on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. With the win, Piot now has invites to next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.golf.com
