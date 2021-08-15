Cancel
James Piot uses furious comeback to win 121st U.S. Amateur Championship

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Piot was facing the biggest deficit of the match, by any player, with just nine holes remaining in the 121st U.S. Amateur. And then he flipped the script. Piot won four straight holes to retake the lead and never lost it, beating Austin Greaser 2 and 1 in the U.S. Amateur final on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. With the win, Piot now has invites to next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Oakmont, PAGolf.com

3 things to know from Tuesday at the 121st U.S. Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. — Two days are complete at the 121st U.S. Amateur, and there’s plenty of action to get caught up on. Here are three things to know from Tuesday. After a sweltering opening round at to begin the championship, the second day of competition was marked by gray skies and showers. The morning went off without a hitch, but just as much of the first wave was closing their rounds, the skies opened, and the rains began.

