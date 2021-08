Are you looking for a home in Los Angeles? Do you have millions and millions of dollars to spend? And, are you a fan of movie star Sylvester Stallone?. If your answer to those questions is “yes,” then the home the famous actor now has on the market might just be the place for you. But, be warned – it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag. And by jaw-dropping we mean it will cost you $85 million to purchase this home from the “Rocky” star.