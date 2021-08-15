Cancel
Environment

This week's weather: A break from humidity early in the week

By Jon Phelps, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 15—The low humidity will last into mid-week, forecasters say. Monday and Tuesday will be very dry with temperatures in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. "The Canadian high-pressure system will continue to bring seasonable temperatures and dry conditions to the region," said John Cannon, a...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

#Southern New Hampshire
