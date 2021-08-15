This week's weather: A break from humidity early in the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It has been a beautiful start to our Sunday with plenty of sunshine, and for the most part, that will continue for the day today. There will be the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, and the best chance for a shower will be for areas south of the thruway, but no washout is expected. Most of the afternoon will start off with sunshine before a bit more clouds roll in late this afternoon. Henri will continue to make its way onshore over New England into Monday and that will also bring the chance for showers on Monday as well. Henri will backtrack west near the Hudson Valley on Monday, which will increase our chances for showers and increase our cloud cover. A cold front will swing through late Monday and begin to kick Henri out of New England and turn us dry for Tuesday. However, this cold front is not the strongest, which means it will not clear the humid conditions just our skies.