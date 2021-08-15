See Kevin Hart's hilariously awkward reaction to Don Cheadle's age

Let me introduce you to my new favorite duo: Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle. You read that right, move aside Dwayne Johnson and well… Robert Downey Jr already did his Marvel scooting. These two are incredible together, and this has unexpectedly blown up the internet thanks to a recent collaboration together that got playfully dicey. Sometimes you know the chemistry between two people is real when they can bicker like an old married couple, and let me just say, Hart and Cheadle’s viral argument is hilarious in the best way.