142 Sherwood Pines Lane

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .

