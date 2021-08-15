E Manning Road

Cancel
Great location just off of Indian Head Highway (route 210) this is a level, one acre lot. Shopping is very close to the Manokeek Shopping Center. This is a one acre, level lot that could possibly be divided into for two homes.

8415 Fort Hunt Road

8415 Fort Hunt Road

Imagine love at first sight and that will happen once you see this beauty. It has been beautifully renovated with the new addition for New Kitchen with a New Granite countertop. ----------------------------------------------Almost everything you see on the inside is new: New Windows, New HVAC, New Floor, All New and Beautiful Bathrooms. new Paint, New design and title for the fireplace, New molding, and did I mention New Roof too? _____________________________________________________________________________________This beauty will make you feel like living at a 5-star villa Resort without paying millions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Location is Second to None: We are not just talking about Fort Hunt in General. We're talking about Waynewood, the Most sought-after Waynewood Neighborhood with the Best Waynewood Elementary School is right around the corner. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------If you're not familiar with Fort Hunt. You might want to look it up. It's only minutes from DC and traffic is almost always a not an issue. ---if it is not one of the best areas, it is the best area to live, work and raise a family in Alexandria.--------------------- In addition to lots of history, you can run, you can bike, you can boat and you can fish right there on the Potomac River. I'm exaggerating but it's like having your very own park, picnic area, bike trail, and the river to fish whenever you want.
9217 Acer Lane

9217 Acer Lane

Beautifully maintained three-story end unit townhome in sought-after Wellington subdivision! Spacious and bright main level features new flooring in the living room and dining room, open kitchen with ceramic tile, and backsplash with breakfast bar and breakfast eat-in area! The primary bedroom greets you with a vaulted ceiling and an updated full bath with double sink vanity! Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath on the upper level as well. Enjoy the finished lower-level family room with a convenient half bath and walk out to the patio underneath the upper deck. Fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!
3333 Pumphrey Drive

3333 Pumphrey Drive

This beautiful and well-appointed home has all of the space you need to relax, entertain, or work from home. Situated on a 1/3 acre level lot it's perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nothing to do but move in. This home has 4 large bedrooms; an Updated Kitchen and baths; Hardwood Floors; New Roof; New Siding and a newly poured walkway and driveway with a large detached garage. All of this situated on a quiet street in a sought-after neighborhood close to Joint Base Andrews; the Beltway; public transportation; and lots of shopping! An easy commute to downtown D.C. Don't miss out on this one!
4712 Nantucket Road

4712 Nantucket Road

Welcome to 4712 Nantucket Road.Outside of the Home: A beautiful 16 x 12 covered deck painted 2021, a stone fire pit, and an enclosed yard with an Invisible Fence for dog lovers! The house is surrounded by many plants such as Azaleas, Butterfly Bushes, Iris's, Knock-Out Roses, Impatiens, Hydrangeas, and Black-eyed Susan, plus more . Garden lovers an unfinished stone garden awaits your talents! Off street parking with a resurfaced driveway. Three (3) motion detection corner lights. All outside doors are Steel based added for extra insulation. Front and rear storm doors installed with sliding screen doors. New 6 inch gutters front of house / 4 inch gutters rear-2020. Sewer line replaced.Inside the Home: Both bathrooms renovated in 2020-21 with new mirrors, vanities, walk-in showers, ADA 16 " toilets, Two sump pumps with battery back up front side, Kitchen floor replaced 2021, Electric main feed line replaced and electric box replaced, lower level ceiling lights in all rooms replaced. New Commercial grade tiles installed in storage room, lower level bathroom, laundry room, and underneath stairs to exit basement door. Attic fan heat ejector with extra insulation installed with light & switch. Lower level repainted 2021 with all new trim. HMS warranty to be provided to purchaser!Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets. Both Main bedrooms have special order Lowe's 96 inch 8 foot closet doors.See B-Dry Systems of Baltimore , Inc. 1/7/2000 Job # 3000 certificate enclosedSee Gold Bond Foundation Pins Installed paperwork enclosed.We have lived here almost 38 years and we are having a house built and need a rent back until November 18, 2021 Purchaser's to provide Proof of Funds,,,, Loan approval statement...seller prefers Settlement at Preferred Title in Greenbelt, Md .. DOG MUST BE CAGED-- SELLER TO BE HOME DURING SHOWINGS Easy Access to Rt 1, I-495, I-95, B-W Parkway, North College Park Metro, Shopping Malls, U-MD.
3949 Ballet Way

3949 Ballet Way

REHAB. OPPORTUNITY MAJOR WORK NEEDED CONVENTIONAL LOAN WITH STRONG CASH DOWN PAYMENT OR CASH ONLY Property has furniture, clothing, trash, debris and personal belongings still in the property that new owner will have to remove. Strickly AS IS condition!
5104 Mineola Road

5104 Mineola Road

Bright & Sunny Southern Exposure*Large Front Porch*Enclosed Rear Porch*Beautiful Refinished Hardwoods*New Kitchen Floor & Refrigerator*Knotty Pine Recreation Room With Bar & New Carpeting*Walk to Metro*Walk to Mom's Organic Market*Quiet Street*Level Fenced Rear Yard*Close to UMD*Convenient to RT 95*Buyer Financial Information & Lender Commitment/Approval Letter Required*Professional Photos Tuesday.
12380 Lewistown Road

12380 Lewistown Road

COMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.
1604 Lochwood Road

1604 Lochwood Road

Come see this beautiful brick front renovation in the new Northwood Community! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, a kitchen island and new stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out to a large back yard; Great for families, entertainment, or guest room. New bathroom, kitchen and complete finished basement. Top of the line kitchen appliances and more! Schedule a showing today to see it live!
5377 Dakota Lane

5377 Dakota Lane

I love the unique contemporary style of this 3 Bedroom, 2.5Bath home on a beautilful treed and open 1.5 acre lot in Sumerduck. This home is conveniently located off of Rt 17 for easy commuting and sits at the end of a paved cul de sac with treed and pastoral views. There is a main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The main level recreation room is huge and features laminate wood flooring and large sunny windows. The kitchen, family room, dining room and primary bedroom all have hardwood flooring and sunny spaces as well as a cathedral ceiling in the family room. The dining room features a gas fireplace for cozy eat in nights. This house also features a main level laundry room and an additional half bath on the main floor. The deck overlooks the treed and private rear yard. The upstairs bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring and a jack and jill bath. There is a humongous closet in one of the bedrooms. The walk out basement is perfect for storage and has endless possibilities for future finished space. The roof is newer on this home as well. You will love all the flexible space this home has to offer.
712 Iron Gate Road

712 Iron Gate Road

ONLINE AUCTION- See agent remarks for details or contact the listing agent for details. 5% BUYERS PREMIUM. All bids are due in by Sunday, August 29th. This beautiful turn-key 2 year young end of group townhome is in the desirable Magness Mill Community has over 3000 sq ft of finished living space. Backs to trees and a walking path that leads through the woods to the other side of Magness Mill. The custom kitchen features a huge granite center island, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, recessed lights and an office nook. The refrigerator is an LG with a cold saver. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining. It will accommodate a large table for family gatherings. It has a spacious family room and a main level powder room. Walk out to your maintenance free deck that overlooks trees for privacy. The lower level has a full bathroom, crawl space for plenty of storage and walk out to a private backyard. 2 car garage, mudroom. The owners suite has a spacious walk in closet, large bathroom with double sinks and a make-up area, 2 person shower with bench, and a separate water closet. Laundry room on bedroom level. Why build a home when you can have it ready with extras now.
1003 Mt Zion Marlboro Road

1003 Mt Zion Marlboro Road

TO BE BUILT: Perc'd and ready to build! An incredible opportunity to build your dream home in an excellent location. Enjoy proximity to restaurants, shopping, and larger cities+GGa 30-minute drive to DC or 30 minutes to Annapolis! Quiet location tucked away with fantastic potential.Build your dream home 30 mins from D.C./Annapolis with complete privacy. This beautiful lot is Co-Marketed with a Caruso Home of the buyer's choice. Caruso has 28 models to pick from. Photos provided by the builder. Photos and tours may display optional features and upgrades that are not included in the price. The final sq footage is approx and will be finalized with final options. Upgrade options and custom changes are at an additional cost. Pictures shown are of Proposed models and do not reflect the final appearance of house or yard setting of == MICHIGAN =====Colonial Series by Caruso Homes. The purchase price varies by chosen elevations and options. The price shown includes the Base house price with the lot and the estimated site requirements ONLY.The Michigan plan is a single-family home starting at 2,376 square feet, with options for up to 3,272 square feet of living space. The home has a two-car garage and several elevations to choose from including several with a covered front porch. Inside the home comes standard with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the options for up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Your dream home is ready to be designed by you. Select from hundreds of options and features such as a gourmet kitchen, stone or modern fireplaces, in-law suite, and basements made for entertaining with a rec room, theater room, and much more!POSSIBLE UPGRADES:2 Car GarageOptional Drop Zone in FoyerFormal Dining RoomStudy or Optional In-Law Suite with Full BathOptional Gourmet KitchenOptional Morning RoomOpen Concept Kitchen and Family RoomOptional Super Bath2nd Floor Laundry RoomOptional Finished Basement.
225 Buckingham Drive

225 Buckingham Drive

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
509 Rappolla Street

509 Rappolla Street

Open floor plan with new laminate floor in living and dining room. Whole house freshly painted. Roof and windows are seven years, HVAC is 3 years. Composite deck with fenced rear yard. Parking pad. Home is being sold As-Is.
168 W Main Street

168 W Main Street

This Cozy Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family room with fireplace, 2 car detached garage, Attached unit that could have multiple uses....Rental unit to offset your Mortgage? Air Bnb? Home Occupation? It's even within a short distance to one of Frostburg's most popular Restaurant. So call today to schedule your own personal viewing.
8488 Engle Drive

8488 Engle Drive

Very lovely and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single story ranch style home is awaiting new owners!Wonderful neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful view from your large backyard that has been meticulously landscaped. Won't last long!
363 Mitchell Point Road

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.
2816 New Providence Court

2816 New Providence Court

Charming 3 level End Unit Townhome in the sought after Lakeford Community. This home can give you work-from-home & commuter options! The Main level open style floor plan has a living room - dining room pass-through to the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances. The Upper level primary bedroom includes a dressing table area. The Lower level can either be an office, optional third bedroom, family room or recreation room, the opportunities are endless. The Lower level also features built-ins, a half bath, storage/laundry room and access to the rear patio and fenced in backyard. Location, Location, Location!! The property is near the Mosaic District, Dunn Loring Metro and just minutes from I-495, I-66, US 29, and US 50 to commute anywhere in the DC Metro area. Don't miss your chance to own in this amenity filled community with lake, paved walking path, playground area, tennis courts, pool & dog park!
10334 Watkins Mill Drive

10334 Watkins Mill Drive

Spacious and bright -- the home you've been waiting for! Light streams into this spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome with patio, enclosed yard and private deck off the owner's suite! Enjoy the living room in the main floor, the kitchen with it's rich-colored luxury countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, and the dining area, complete with French Doors to the backyard. The living room has a separate door to the patio, giving this floor a bright and open feel. This floor also enjoys the convenience of a powder room. The living space in this home has been beautifully expanded by the full basement remodel, and the addition of an egress window that has broadened its possible uses from a family room, to even making this a sleeping area! The basement has a separate area/rec room as well as a large laundry room and separate utility room with additional storage space! The upstairs includes a large and inviting owner's suite, complete with its own private deck perfect for enjoying the green serene spaces out back. The en-suite bathroom and walk in closet complete this space. The upstairs has two other bedrooms that share a second full bathroom. All new paint, updated basement and recently updated flooring as well! This home is located in a beautiful community with expanded front yards, and access to the wonderful amenities that come with living in Montgomery Village. Enjoy the pools, the walking trails, shops, and proximity to major commute routes.
7 Whorl Court

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
202 E 32ND Street

202 E 32ND Street

Fantastic space awaits you at this circa 1921 Charles Village home. Over 2300+ square feet of finished interior space with a large front porch, rear balcony, and landscaped backyard. Details matter; southern exposure, hardwood floors, glass doors overlooking the garden, skylight, finished lower level with wet bar, and elegant craftsman details throughout. Enchanting.Property current has tenants on month to month, except for one that has lease expiring that in August 2021.Property rehab'd 2 years ago. If buyer plans to use as rental property existing furniture can convey will convey for turn key operation.

