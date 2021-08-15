Cancel
With tropical storm looming, the race is on to find survivors of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake

By Catherine Garcia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 1,297 people were killed and more than 5,700 injured in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti, officials announced on Sunday evening. The death toll nearly doubled since the last update from authorities. The quake was centered in southwestern Haiti, and caused the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, churches, and office buildings, authorities said. Search and rescue teams are working overtime to try to find survivors in the rubble, as Tropical Storm Grace is expected to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.

