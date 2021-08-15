735 Cobbler Place

TO BE BUILT: Perc'd and ready to build! An incredible opportunity to build your dream home in an excellent location. Enjoy proximity to restaurants, shopping, and larger cities+GGa 30-minute drive to DC or 30 minutes to Annapolis! Quiet location tucked away with fantastic potential.Build your dream home 30 mins from D.C./Annapolis with complete privacy. This beautiful lot is Co-Marketed with a Caruso Home of the buyer's choice. Caruso has 28 models to pick from. Photos provided by the builder. Photos and tours may display optional features and upgrades that are not included in the price. The final sq footage is approx and will be finalized with final options. Upgrade options and custom changes are at an additional cost. Pictures shown are of Proposed models and do not reflect the final appearance of house or yard setting of == MICHIGAN =====Colonial Series by Caruso Homes. The purchase price varies by chosen elevations and options. The price shown includes the Base house price with the lot and the estimated site requirements ONLY.The Michigan plan is a single-family home starting at 2,376 square feet, with options for up to 3,272 square feet of living space. The home has a two-car garage and several elevations to choose from including several with a covered front porch. Inside the home comes standard with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the options for up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Your dream home is ready to be designed by you. Select from hundreds of options and features such as a gourmet kitchen, stone or modern fireplaces, in-law suite, and basements made for entertaining with a rec room, theater room, and much more!POSSIBLE UPGRADES:2 Car GarageOptional Drop Zone in FoyerFormal Dining RoomStudy or Optional In-Law Suite with Full BathOptional Gourmet KitchenOptional Morning RoomOpen Concept Kitchen and Family RoomOptional Super Bath2nd Floor Laundry RoomOptional Finished Basement.