735 Cobbler Place

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
