9508 Pleasant Plains Road

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful cleared .44 acre lot. Parcel 711 - Tax Map Grid FX53. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-15T18:51:17.9.

Fort Hunt, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8415 Fort Hunt Road

Imagine love at first sight and that will happen once you see this beauty. It has been beautifully renovated with the new addition for New Kitchen with a New Granite countertop. ----------------------------------------------Almost everything you see on the inside is new: New Windows, New HVAC, New Floor, All New and Beautiful Bathrooms. new Paint, New design and title for the fireplace, New molding, and did I mention New Roof too? _____________________________________________________________________________________This beauty will make you feel like living at a 5-star villa Resort without paying millions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Location is Second to None: We are not just talking about Fort Hunt in General. We're talking about Waynewood, the Most sought-after Waynewood Neighborhood with the Best Waynewood Elementary School is right around the corner. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------If you're not familiar with Fort Hunt. You might want to look it up. It's only minutes from DC and traffic is almost always a not an issue. ---if it is not one of the best areas, it is the best area to live, work and raise a family in Alexandria.--------------------- In addition to lots of history, you can run, you can bike, you can boat and you can fish right there on the Potomac River. I'm exaggerating but it's like having your very own park, picnic area, bike trail, and the river to fish whenever you want.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1576 Folly Road

Welcome home! This brick ranch is situated on over 4acres featuring a HUGE detached garage and guest house! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living and family room flowing nicely into the eat-in kitchen. Down the hall, you will find the spacious primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet, a private bathroom with double vanity sinks and sliding glass doors that lead the large back deck. This home also offers a guest home complete with full bathroom, kitchen, laundry hookup, and bedroom. Bring your toys! Outside is a 30x24 detached garage with oversized doors making it the ideal space to park your boat and four wheelers. Virmar beach is conviently located just 3 miles away.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5104 Mineola Road

Bright & Sunny Southern Exposure*Large Front Porch*Enclosed Rear Porch*Beautiful Refinished Hardwoods*New Kitchen Floor & Refrigerator*Knotty Pine Recreation Room With Bar & New Carpeting*Walk to Metro*Walk to Mom's Organic Market*Quiet Street*Level Fenced Rear Yard*Close to UMD*Convenient to RT 95*Buyer Financial Information & Lender Commitment/Approval Letter Required*Professional Photos Tuesday. Listing courtesy of...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1604 Lochwood Road

Come see this beautiful brick front renovation in the new Northwood Community! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, a kitchen island and new stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out to a large back yard; Great for families, entertainment, or guest room. New bathroom, kitchen and complete finished basement. Top of the line kitchen appliances and more! Schedule a showing today to see it live!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12380 Lewistown Road

COMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4712 Nantucket Road

Welcome to 4712 Nantucket Road.Outside of the Home: A beautiful 16 x 12 covered deck painted 2021, a stone fire pit, and an enclosed yard with an Invisible Fence for dog lovers! The house is surrounded by many plants such as Azaleas, Butterfly Bushes, Iris's, Knock-Out Roses, Impatiens, Hydrangeas, and Black-eyed Susan, plus more . Garden lovers an unfinished stone garden awaits your talents! Off street parking with a resurfaced driveway. Three (3) motion detection corner lights. All outside doors are Steel based added for extra insulation. Front and rear storm doors installed with sliding screen doors. New 6 inch gutters front of house / 4 inch gutters rear-2020. Sewer line replaced.Inside the Home: Both bathrooms renovated in 2020-21 with new mirrors, vanities, walk-in showers, ADA 16 " toilets, Two sump pumps with battery back up front side, Kitchen floor replaced 2021, Electric main feed line replaced and electric box replaced, lower level ceiling lights in all rooms replaced. New Commercial grade tiles installed in storage room, lower level bathroom, laundry room, and underneath stairs to exit basement door. Attic fan heat ejector with extra insulation installed with light & switch. Lower level repainted 2021 with all new trim. HMS warranty to be provided to purchaser!Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets. Both Main bedrooms have special order Lowe's 96 inch 8 foot closet doors.See B-Dry Systems of Baltimore , Inc. 1/7/2000 Job # 3000 certificate enclosedSee Gold Bond Foundation Pins Installed paperwork enclosed.We have lived here almost 38 years and we are having a house built and need a rent back until November 18, 2021 Purchaser's to provide Proof of Funds,,,, Loan approval statement...seller prefers Settlement at Preferred Title in Greenbelt, Md .. DOG MUST BE CAGED-- SELLER TO BE HOME DURING SHOWINGS Easy Access to Rt 1, I-495, I-95, B-W Parkway, North College Park Metro, Shopping Malls, U-MD.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3333 Pumphrey Drive

This beautiful and well-appointed home has all of the space you need to relax, entertain, or work from home. Situated on a 1/3 acre level lot it's perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nothing to do but move in. This home has 4 large bedrooms; an Updated Kitchen and baths; Hardwood Floors; New Roof; New Siding and a newly poured walkway and driveway with a large detached garage. All of this situated on a quiet street in a sought-after neighborhood close to Joint Base Andrews; the Beltway; public transportation; and lots of shopping! An easy commute to downtown D.C. Don't miss out on this one!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2811 Pelham Avenue

*Sale of Rental Investment Portfolio of 3 Townhomes in Close Proximity* Rents for 1250 per month, tenant cover utilities and drain. Do not disturb tenants; performing lease conveys. 1031 friendly as a set of 3 performing rentals. Photos taken prior to tenant move-in, properties in good condition passed rental inspection.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

314 Bridge St

The TLC list on this one is short! New roof on house and water pump. Updated garage roof, replacement windows, storm door, central heat and A/C, plus a privacy fence and fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this great deal. The expensive items are taken care of for you. Home being sold "AS IS".
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1003 Mt Zion Marlboro Road

TO BE BUILT: Perc'd and ready to build! An incredible opportunity to build your dream home in an excellent location. Enjoy proximity to restaurants, shopping, and larger cities+GGa 30-minute drive to DC or 30 minutes to Annapolis! Quiet location tucked away with fantastic potential.Build your dream home 30 mins from D.C./Annapolis with complete privacy. This beautiful lot is Co-Marketed with a Caruso Home of the buyer's choice. Caruso has 28 models to pick from. Photos provided by the builder. Photos and tours may display optional features and upgrades that are not included in the price. The final sq footage is approx and will be finalized with final options. Upgrade options and custom changes are at an additional cost. Pictures shown are of Proposed models and do not reflect the final appearance of house or yard setting of == MICHIGAN =====Colonial Series by Caruso Homes. The purchase price varies by chosen elevations and options. The price shown includes the Base house price with the lot and the estimated site requirements ONLY.The Michigan plan is a single-family home starting at 2,376 square feet, with options for up to 3,272 square feet of living space. The home has a two-car garage and several elevations to choose from including several with a covered front porch. Inside the home comes standard with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the options for up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Your dream home is ready to be designed by you. Select from hundreds of options and features such as a gourmet kitchen, stone or modern fireplaces, in-law suite, and basements made for entertaining with a rec room, theater room, and much more!POSSIBLE UPGRADES:2 Car GarageOptional Drop Zone in FoyerFormal Dining RoomStudy or Optional In-Law Suite with Full BathOptional Gourmet KitchenOptional Morning RoomOpen Concept Kitchen and Family RoomOptional Super Bath2nd Floor Laundry RoomOptional Finished Basement.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18255 River Road

A rare opportunity to have one of the original vintage cottages, situated in a stand of tall pines, in Tall Timbers on the Potomac River. The house needs some updating but the lot and setting and western view are the main attraction. A different sunset every night! There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with an old fashioned +G+sleeping porch+G- overlooking the water. An inviting screen porch wraps 2 sides of the waterfront, perfect for eating crabs, enjoying a good book or just taking in the view across the river, all the way to Virginia and St. Clements Island where the first MD settlers landed. The waterfront features an over-sized, 2 level pier with built in bench seating and a sink for cleaning fish. The detached 2 car garage offers plenty of overhead storage plus a separate outdoor shower.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

712 Iron Gate Road

ONLINE AUCTION- See agent remarks for details or contact the listing agent for details. 5% BUYERS PREMIUM. All bids are due in by Sunday, August 29th. This beautiful turn-key 2 year young end of group townhome is in the desirable Magness Mill Community has over 3000 sq ft of finished living space. Backs to trees and a walking path that leads through the woods to the other side of Magness Mill. The custom kitchen features a huge granite center island, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, recessed lights and an office nook. The refrigerator is an LG with a cold saver. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining. It will accommodate a large table for family gatherings. It has a spacious family room and a main level powder room. Walk out to your maintenance free deck that overlooks trees for privacy. The lower level has a full bathroom, crawl space for plenty of storage and walk out to a private backyard. 2 car garage, mudroom. The owners suite has a spacious walk in closet, large bathroom with double sinks and a make-up area, 2 person shower with bench, and a separate water closet. Laundry room on bedroom level. Why build a home when you can have it ready with extras now.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8488 Engle Drive

Very lovely and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single story ranch style home is awaiting new owners!Wonderful neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful view from your large backyard that has been meticulously landscaped. Won't last long!. Listing courtesy of Rush Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13010 Brighton Dam Road

This 4-bed house home has a beautiful modern style with classic prairie elements. The exterior combines wood and stone with large modern windows to give this house tons of curb appeal. Just inside you will be amazed by the functional living space layout. The large kitchen with a walk-in pantry flows perfectly into the great room that is warmed by a double-sided roaring fireplace. The kitchen also has a pass-through that leads to the functional flex room. The flex room can be used as a formal dining room, office or living room. The master suite is perfectly situated with his/her vanities, a soaking tub, and an enclosed toilet. The master closet has functional access to the laundry room. Just up the beautiful stair tower, you will find 3 bedrooms that share a conveniently located hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large covered patio with a fireplace accessed off of the rear of the home and a massive balcony over the garage accessed from the loft with a wet bar. Features include 9' ceilings on main and upper level, roof primary pitch is 4:12, truss framing and roof type is Metal/Asphalt. EXTERIOR WALL FRAMING: wall finish is siding/stone; framing is wood - 2x6. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM FEATURES: Fireplace; Walk-In Closet; Luxury Bath. KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen Island; Kitchenette Wet Bar; Walk In Pantry Cabinet Pantry, Double Sink. ADDITIONAL ROOM FEATURES: Flex room can be Den/Office/Study/Dining Room or Living Room; Great Room; Loft; Main Floor Laundry; Mud Room; Open Floor Plan. GARAGE FEATURES: Side Entry Garage. OUTDOOR SPACES: Balcony; Courtyard; Covered Rear Porch; Outdoor Fireplace (Optional); Screened Porch (Optional).GRACIOUS LIVING +G- Dramatic foyer +G- Expansive 9-foot ceilings throughout first and second floors +G- Finely crafted custom oak staircase with oak handrails and decorative black steel balusters+G- Convenient office/study/bedroom+G- Luxurious master suite with cozy sitting area and large walk-in closet +G- Deluxe double-glass French doors to rear yard +G- Stone front accent walls and apron at front of home DESIGNER INTERIORS WITH LUXURY FEATURES +G- Elegant oversized two-piece crown molding and shadow box in grand entrance foyer +G- Oversized baseboard and trim throughout the first- and second-floor hallways +G- Traditional two-piece chair rail with shadow boxing dining room +G- Elegant hardwood flooring in the grand entrance foyer, kitchen, breakfast area, family room, dining room, study and upper hall+G- Superior Shaw stain-resistant carpet in an array of decorator colors +G- Quality ceramic tile flooring in laundry and bath rooms +G- Pre wire for 6 pairs of speakers +G- Custom two-tone paint in main living areas with color selection available for bedrooms (up to three colors)GOURMET KITCHEN +G- Magnificent kitchen design with beautifully crafted Timberlake 42" wall cabinets, recessed lighting, and Elegance package (end panels, oversized crown molding, and under cabinet lighting) +G- Spacious granite countertops in an array of striking decorator colors +G- Stainless-steel double-bowl undermount sink and stylish ceramic tile backsplash +G- Sunny, spacious breakfast area adjacent to kitchen +G- Luxurious kitchen with KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher with waste disposal, side by side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, self-cleaning double wall oven +G- Convenient propane cooktop with stainless steel hood vented to the exterior SUMPTUOUS BATHS +G- Lavish master bath with soaking tub and separate ceramic tile shower with stone bench and private commode +G- Stone with integrated bowl vanity sink tops in a wide choice of colors with.
Woodbridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4653 Woodway Place

Welcome home to this spacious 3 level townhome located in very convenient Woodbridge location. This home has a gorgeous stone fireplace with nice main level living room and oversized eat in kitchen with seperate dining area. Updated cabinets, appliances and granite are stand out features of the home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms included nice sizrd primary bedroom with seperate full bath. Large walkout lower level with oversized rec room and full bath. Large end unit with fenced in rear yard for added privacy. This is a great home. It needs a few cosmetic touchups on paint and carpet. Seller offering a 500 credit for use towards future updates with acceptable contract.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 Buckingham Drive

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready to move right in! It features hardwood floors throughout and attractive tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room, bedrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced in backyard. Conveniently located close to I-81, shopping and restaurants. Excellent starter home opportunity. Come and see!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1221 Etting Street

5 Property Package Opportunity!! Properties can convey individually or as package. Tenant Occupied Properties being sold AS-IS. Homes are being sold AS-IS, Seller will make no repairs. Buyer to verify ground rent if one exist, Seller will not redeem. All offers must have $1000 Deposit, Proof of Funds and All Required Addenda. Package to consist or 720 N Lakewood, 541 N Kenwood, 4023 Norfolk Ave, 2614 Park Heights Ter and 1221 Etting St. Listing price is for INDIVIDUAL HOUSE ONLY. Build your portfolio today!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10000 Maple Leaf Drive

Beautiful end unit townhouse nestled deep in Shadow Oak community! Great commuter location AND the perfect spot to work from home with quiet woodland backyard view. Featuring updated flooring through out the main floor, walk out basement with a grand brick fireplace, and recently added full bathroom in the basement for those overnight guests! Priced below market, and ready for a quick sale.

