Blue Jays have lesson for rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert as they keep Mariners from a sweep
The learning process for Logan Gilbert in his rookie season has been filled with lessons, reminders and teachable moments. But one underlying theme has emerged from his May 12 debut and carried into his latest start Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Jays: His mid-90s fastball is his best pitch and the key to his success but finding consistency and confidence with his slider, changeup and curveball will ultimately make him successful at the MLB level.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0