Dozens with disabilities find community, friendship through adaptive surfing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand organization wants to make sure no one ever feels alone, especially people who live with a disability. That's why 70 people signed up to participate in the Wheel to Surf event. "For a lot of people, who happen to have a disability, this is the one time they are out of their wheelchair, in the water, and it feels normal," said Adaptive Surf Project's Co-Founder Erin Sharp.