Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside Beach, SC

Dozens with disabilities find community, friendship through adaptive surfing

By DONOVAN HARRIS
wpde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand organization wants to make sure no one ever feels alone, especially people who live with a disability. That's why 70 people signed up to participate in the Wheel to Surf event. "For a lot of people, who happen to have a disability, this is the one time they are out of their wheelchair, in the water, and it feels normal," said Adaptive Surf Project's Co-Founder Erin Sharp.

wpde.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Friendship#Grand Strand#Adaptive Surf Project#Conway High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy