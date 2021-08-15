Cancel
Joey Gatewood has entered the transfer portal again

By Zac Blackerby
 6 days ago
The former Auburn quarterback has entered the transfer portal after losing another battle for a starting quarterback role.

Joey Gatwood transferred to Kentucky from Auburn after losing the battle against Bo Nix. Now, after Kentucky named Will Levis the starting quarterback for the Wildcats.

Both Auburn and Kentucky fans look at the decision and ask the question, “What’s next for the former 4-star quarterback?”.

It looks like if Gatewood would have stayed, he would have had to compete with Beau Allen for the backup spot.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops made all of the news official at a Sunday night press conference.

