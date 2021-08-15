Cancel
Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach Memories, the Feast of the Assumption and Aunt Mary

By SUSAN DROMEY HEETER, Joyful Musings
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 7 days ago
Every once in a while I think of my Aunt Mary, one of my Dad’s two sisters. Aunt Mary was called “Mame” by her sister, Peg, “Drum” by her friends, Aunt Mary by her nephews and nieces. Aunt Mary laughed and had brown eyes the size of saucers that were occasionally enhanced by a scotch or two or three or four. But today I muse joyfully on Aunt Mary who, every August, would bring myself and my cousins to Hampton Beach.

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
