Things are not looking good in the preseason for Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. In Week 1 of the preseason, Chase was not able to show much for his hype, as he was only targeted once in the Bengals’ 19-14 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught that lone look, but it’s difficult to draw anything out of that microscopic amount of work. In Week 2, however, Chase saw his targets triple but he dropped all of them and finished with nothing to show for in a 17-13 loss on the road to the Washington Football Team.