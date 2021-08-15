Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Hundreds of translators face Taliban's vengeance: Race to save UK's battlefield helpers who are living in fear of execution as Kabul falls

By David Williams
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Hundreds of former Afghan military translators for UK forces fear being abandoned to face the revenge of the Taliban as the frenzied scramble to leave Kabul intensified yesterday.

Men who risked their lives beside British forces described panic and confusion as they watched heavily-armed Taliban fighters on the streets outside their homes in the city’s suburbs.

Campaigners estimate that around 200 former translators who worked over the last two decades for UK forces may not be rescued – for many because their claim for relocation was rejected – even if the ‘freedom flights’ are able to continue.

Including their families, this leaves up to 1,000 men, women and children who could miss the chance of a deserved new life in Britain and instead be left to the brutal mercy of the Taliban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460Nsx_0bSalEmf00
Former Afghan interpreter Wazir, 31, and his family fled Kabul with other refugees

Government sources said that a total of around 1,700 ‘former locally employed staff and their families’ have been told they can come to the UK.

A former Army commander warned that the Prime Minister will have ‘blood on his hands’ if any interpreters are abandoned to their death by Britain.

Major General Charlie Herbert said: ‘If any interpreters or their family members are murdered by the Taliban, Boris Johnson, the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and the Home Secretary Priti Patel will have their blood on their hands.

‘It is too late now for most interpreters caught in areas controlled by the Taliban. I am getting messages from them and they are heartbroken and terrified. They are hiding for their lives as the Taliban go from house to house trying to find them.’

As the Taliban closed in on Kabul yesterday the interpreters spoke of scenes of chaos as those given permission to relocate tried to confirm flights, those waiting for their cases to be decided pleaded for a decision and those rejected accused the UK of ‘leaving us behind for the Taliban to avenge’.

Najib, who worked for eight years with UK forces and has been granted sanctuary, said: ‘It was a terrifying moment to see our enemy on the streets of our capital as victors. We all fear for our lives. We do not know if the British can still save us, maybe it is now too late.’

The 37-year-old, who has a family of four, added: ‘We are all afraid of what the future holds and the reality is that many of the interpreters will be left behind.’ The Defence Secretary had personally overturned the decision to deny sanctuary in Britain to 60 translators previously barred from relocating here due to minor criminal convictions or disciplinary issues which ended their service.

They were among a batch of 88 ‘contentious cases’ which were sent to Mr Wallace following pressure from this newspaper’s Betrayal of the Brave campaign.

Others who contacted the British Afghan team working on the cases said their calls and emails went unanswered as officials face a massive workload, under mounting pressure to analyse each scenario. The fears in Kabul were mirrored in the UK where former translators who were rescued by Britain demanded the Government help their families who, they believe, will be punished and killed.

More than 200 said they are planning a demonstration outside Parliament on Wednesday calling for the Government to assure them their families will be relocated.

Rafi Hottak, a former supervisor of interpreters who was blown up on the front lines in Helmand and now lives in the Midlands after claiming asylum, said: ‘We are terrified about the Taliban punishing our families because of our work for the UK.

‘We intend to keep a vigil outside Parliament and the Home Office until we know the Government is going to act. The window of opportunity to save life is very small. It is Britain’s moral responsibility.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFRcl_0bSalEmf00
For the last 56 days, Mayar (pictured middle) has been waiting for a phone call or email to tell him and his family the details of the freedom flight that will take them to Britain

UK-based translators said many MPs had offered their support and would call on ministers to save those at risk because of their work alongside British forces.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote to Miss Patel yesterday calling on the Government to live up to Britain’s obligations on Afghanistan.

He said: ‘The Taliban’s return is likely to drive many thousands of people from their homes, with women and girls at particular risk. The UK Government must put in place specific safe and legal asylum routes to help provide support.’

Last night the Ministry of Defence would not comment on how many former translators had been barred from relocating to the UK.

A spokesman said it estimates around 2,000 Afghans who have worked for UK forces are in Afghanistan – unofficial figures are higher.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Race#Translators#British#Parliament#The Home Office#Shadow Home#The Uk Government#The Ministry Of Defence#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

US and Britain Ask Citizens to Leave Afghanistan

KABUL - Both the United States and Britain issued advisories Saturday to their citizens, urging them to leave Afghanistan immediately using commercial flight options. "Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Daughter of exiled Afghan President Ghani strolls in NYC amid chaos

The daughter of Afghanistan’s in-exile President Ashraf Ghani was spotted strolling around New York City this week as the deadly and chaotic US evacuations in Kabul continue. Mariam Ghani, 42, stepped out with a female friend in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon just days after her father abandoned his country and...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Public Safetypetapixel.com

LA Times Photographer Punched by Taliban, Then Offered Energy Drink

Los Angeles Times photojournalist Marcus Yam was documenting the events in Kabul, Afghanistan, yesterday when he had the crazy experience of being beaten by the Taliban, detained, and then offered an energy drink. Yam is a “roving Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer” who’s no stranger to danger:...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...

Comments / 1

Community Policy