Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NIH director calls unvaccinated Americans 'sitting ducks' and predicts the US will see 200,000 COVID cases per day within TWO WEEKS if more people don't get shots and wear masks

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPcKt_0bSalAFl00
National Institutes of Health Director Dr Francis Collins (pictured) referred to unvaccinated Americans as 'sitting ducks' in an interview on Sunday

National Institutes of Health Director Dr Francis Collins referred to unvaccinated Americans as 'sitting ducks' as he offered a grim prediction that the US could see 200,000 new coronavirus cases per day within the next two weeks.

Collins issued his warning on Sunday as the CDC reported a seven-day rolling average for new cases of 119,523 - an increase of over 700 percent from early July.

'I will be surprised if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks, and that’s heartbreaking considering we never thought we’d be back in that space again,' Collins told Fox News.

'That was January-February, that shouldn’t be August. But here we are with Delta variant, which is so contagious, and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people are still unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus and that’s the mess we’re in.'

'We’re in a world of hurt and it’s a critical juncture to try to do everything we can to turn that around.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2a3K_0bSalAFl00
Collins issued his warning on Sunday as the CDC reported a seven-day rolling average for new cases of 119,523 - an increase of over 700 percent from early July
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6VNl_0bSalAFl00
Pictured: percentage of population vaccinated so far
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OLap_0bSalAFl00
A graph of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the US

As of Sunday about 196.5 million people, or 59.2 percent of the total US population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 167.4 million people, or 50.4 percent of the total US population, have been fully vaccinated.

Weekly vaccine rates have been falling, albeit slowly. As of Thursday, the 7-day average number of administered vaccine doses reported to the CDC per day was 699,068, a modest 0.03 percent decrease from the previous week.

On Sunday Dr. Collins argued that masks are 'a life saving medical device' before adding that 'it's really unfortunate that politics and polarization have gotten in the way of a simple public health measure.'

Since early last week, the issue of mask mandates for children in schools has sparked debate on the idea nationwide, with many passionate parents like OutKick founder Clay Travis, who's heated argument with a Tennessee school board drew support from the likes of former NFL star quarterback Jay Cutler.

Critics of school mask mandates point to CDC data that supports children's safety from the more serious COVID-19 effects.

And as more Americans begin to go maskless over a year after the pandemic initially began, Dr. Collins warns that those who continue to forgo facial covers and the coronovirus vaccine are in danger, whether they believe so or not.

The super-contagious Indian Delta variant, which NIH reports was proven to be prevented by two Moderna vaccine shots, is now causing more than 90 percent of new Covid cases in the US, driving the country's current surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehwt1_0bSalAFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpQAH_0bSalAFl00
Graph of number of US COVID-19 infections per day in July and August

However, researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the most commonly used shot in the U.S. - was only 42 percent effective against infection, while the Moderna vaccine was only 76 percent effective in July.

For the study, published on pre-printer server medRxiv.org - meaning it has not yet been peer review - the team gathered data on more than 25,000 Minnesotans from January to July.

While the vaccines remained about as effective as advertised, around 90 percent, for the first six months of the year, their effectiveness began to dip in June.

However, the efficacy largely dropped in July as the variant took hold in the United States.

The change in vaccine effectiveness corresponds with a massive surge in the prevalence of the Delta variant in Minnesota, growing from 0.7 percent prevalence in May to more than 70 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the Kent 'Alpha' variant, the previous dominant strain in the U.S., decreased in prevalence from 85 percent to 13 percent over the same time period.

Even despite a rise in breakthrough infections, the vaccines were still effective in preventing hospitalizations and severe cases from the virus, with both having a hospitalization rate of under 25 percent.

Currently, there are three available Covid vaccines in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eh1k9_0bSalAFl00
Daily trends in COVID-19 cases in the United States as reported to the CDC

The Pfizer vaccine is the most popular, having been used 197 million times since it received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) in December 2020.

The Moderna vaccine, which was also given EUA in December, has been used more than 140 million times.

Only one single dose vaccine is available in the U.S. - the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - which has been used 13.7 million times.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Covid patients in America's hospitals are unvaccinated, while vaccinated people tend to have milder cases - or be fully asymptomatic.

As of Sunday, August 15, there have been 36,657,821 cases of Coronavirus and 621,325 deaths nationwide.

Comments / 7

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nih#Americans#Sitting Ducks#Nih#Covid#Cdc#Fox News#Outkick#Maskless#The Mayo Clinic#Pfizer#Minnesotans#Fda#Eua#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Moderna COVID Vaccine's Possible Higher Link To Heart Inflammation Investigated By FDA

Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccine is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration for a possible link to a high risk of heart inflammation in young adults. Some who get the company's shot are thought to be at a higher risk of being diagnosed with the rare condition than previously believed but it is too early for regulators to reach a conclusion at this time, citing that more work was needed before a recommendation could be made, sources told The Washington Post.

Comments / 7

Community Policy