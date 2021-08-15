TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes
A group of parents is asking Tulsa Public Schools to drop the Indigenous-themed mascots at two campuses. In a letter obtained by the Tulsa World that was sent to both the board of education and Superintendent Deborah Gist, the district’s Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee is requesting the district change the mascots at Central and Webster middle and high schools from the Braves and Warriors, respectively.tulsaworld.com
