In return to Red Sox, Travis Shaw comes full circle

By Mac Cerullo CNHI Sports Boston
Daily News Of Newburyport
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Shaw was once one of the feel-good stories of the decade for the Red Sox. Now, he could become one again. The former Red Sox draft pick saw his career come full circle on Sunday after he was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The infielder returns to the place where he first broke into the majors and has a chance to resuscitate his career while helping Boston’s playoff push down the stretch.

