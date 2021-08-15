Cancel
Northampton, MA

Water main break causes water discoloration in Hampshire County

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — According to the Northampton Police Department, there was a water main break near 14 Easthampton Road early Sunday morning. Crews began work around 3 a.m. Because of the water main break, residents in Florence and downtown have reported brownish tap water. The Northampton Water Department recommends residents experiencing this issue run cold water for five to ten minutes. Doing so should resolve the problem.

