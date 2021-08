Windows comes with a built tool— Disk Management —that offers a complete solution to manage hard disks on the computer. You can use it to shrink volume, increase volume or portion size, create new ones, and so on. The user interface is built using a set of commands— DISKPART — that works on PowerShell or Command Prompt. It comes in handy when you need to run complex commands and work with the virtual hard disk. Diskpart utility has a list of commands that one can use that are shared in the post.