Beavers first scrimmage sees defensive success

Corvallis, Ore. -- In their first fall scrimmage of the 2021 football season, the Oregon State defense shined. In a way that maybe even the players and coaches weren't expecting. Behind an unimpeachable performance by the secondary, the Beavers intercepted every quarterback on the OSU depth chart at least once and returned two of those picks for touchdowns. Cornerback Jaden Robinson had two of those interceptions while linebacker Jack Colletto housed one early in the 11-on-11 team period.