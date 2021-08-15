Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Another start awaits

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rasmussen is listed as the Rays' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After striking out four over four innings of one-run ball while starting Thursday in Boston following Ryan Yarbrough's placement on the COVID-19 injured list, Rasmussen will pick up another turn through the rotation while Yarbrough remains on the shelf. Even if Yarbrough makes it back from the IL for next weekend's series with the White Sox, Rasmussen could retain a spot in the rotation if he performs well versus the Orioles, given the extent to which back-end starters Josh Fleming and Michael Wacha have struggled of late. Rasmussen could be cleared to throw around 60-to-75 pitches Tuesday after he was pulled after 50 pitches in last week's start.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Michael Wacha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Orioles#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 12, Baltimore Orioles: 3 - Sugary Sweet Victory

After a brief weather delay, the Rays and Orioles were off to a start. Before the game, the Rays made a change activating Colin McHugh of the 10-day IL and optioned Luis Head down to AAA Durham. Nelson Cruz hustled his way to a double in the top of the...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Rays 5

The Chicago White Sox came into St. Petersburg ready to win another series. Tonight was a great start to accomplish that goal against the AL-East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Lucas Giolito remains dominant, Tim Anderson is that guy, and the bullpen continues to work through its struggles — but showed up after the Sox rallied.
MLBMLB

Another slam, comeback for fired-up Rays

BALTIMORE -- Several Rays players jumped over the dugout railing to greet Brett Phillips as he rounded the bases during another comeback win. Phillips hit a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning, as the Rays managed a thrilling come-from-behind 9-6 victory over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Combined with Boston's 9-8 loss to the Blue Jays, the win moved Tampa Bay (68-44) four games ahead of the Red Sox (65-49) in the American League East heading into a three-game series at Fenway Park beginning Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Lopez expected to start for the Orioles against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (67-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-71, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +156, Rays -181; over/under is 10...
MLBKeene Sentinel

Matt Barnes blows another one as Red Sox fall to surging Rays

To make matters worse, the Red Sox now have a Matt Barnes-sized problem in their bullpen. Looking a bit lost on the mound, unable to throw strikes and struggling to put hitters away, Barnes blew a tie game in the ninth, allowing four runs as the Tampa Bay Rays earned an 8-4 win on Tuesday, their sixth straight victory against the sinking Red Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 0 Twins 12: Another one to forget

I hope our readers will forgive me for a recap that fails to recap the game. I started out in the first inning keeping careful track of who hit what, when, and how. But midway through the first inning I lost track of the Twins runs. Well, I figured, I’d figure it out after the Rays had put a few on the board. But that never happened. And then I wondered how much Rays fans were eager for a blow by blow account of twelve unanswered Twins runs. Not many, I figured.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Meadows starting for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Meadows is getting the nod in left field while batting second in the order against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. Our models project Meadows for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia starting for Rays Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. In 198 plate appearances this season, Mejia has a .258 batting average...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to Rays, 8-4. Sad.

Well, I thought the small fire that started in my kitchen was going to be the worst thing that happened today, but the first inning was ROUGH. Bad luck had a ground ball from Wander Franco literally hop over Yoán Moncada’s head on what should have been the third out, but instead brought Nelson Cruz in to score. The Rays were then able to put up two more before the inning was over, making it 3-0.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rasmussen scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-79, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-47, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino starting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zunino is getting the nod behind the plate while batting seventh in the order against Twins starter Charlie Barnes. Our models project Zunino for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier starting for Rays Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Kevin Kiermaier as their starter in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier will bat eighth and play centerfield while Manuel Margot sits. Kiermaier has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.3 fantasy points this evening.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Rays

Chicago White Sox (71-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-47, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +104, White Sox -122;...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 7, Rays 5: A Battle Into Extras

It was a back-and-forth game that featured highs and lows for both teams and fanbases. If this contenst is any indication, two of the best in the AL are headed toward an electric series in October to determine the pennant. And thankfully, the White Sox rallied after losing an early...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Rays

After taking two of three from Oakland, the White Sox have traveled down to Tampa Bay to face-off against the Rays in what could be a preview of the 2021 ALDS (if all goes accordingly). The White Sox have run off with the AL Central title, barring some catastrophic event...
MLBPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Tampa Bay Rays beat Chicago White Sox 8-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4. Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis...
MLBESPN

Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBI, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday. Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. The top prospect has reached base in 23 consecutive games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy