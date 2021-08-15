Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Another start awaits

Rasmussen is listed as the Rays' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After striking out four over four innings of one-run ball while starting Thursday in Boston following Ryan Yarbrough's placement on the COVID-19 injured list, Rasmussen will pick up another turn through the rotation while Yarbrough remains on the shelf. Even if Yarbrough makes it back from the IL for next weekend's series with the White Sox, Rasmussen could retain a spot in the rotation if he performs well versus the Orioles, given the extent to which back-end starters Josh Fleming and Michael Wacha have struggled of late. Rasmussen could be cleared to throw around 60-to-75 pitches Tuesday after he was pulled after 50 pitches in last week's start.