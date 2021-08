McKinney remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. McKinney opened August as a regular for the Dodgers in right field, but he's since moved into a reserve role with Mookie Betts making his way back from the injured list. The Dodgers also reinstated Trea Turner from the COVID-19 IL on Friday, and his addition is expected to result in Chris Taylor spending more time in the outfield. With all of Betts, Taylor, AJ Pollock and Cody Bellinger ahead of him in the pecking order for outfield reps, McKinney's opportunities will likely be scarce in the weeks to come.