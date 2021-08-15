Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts 25th home run
Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Nationals. Freeman had gone just 1-for-18 with three strikeouts in the six games leading up to Saturday's matchup, but he went 4-for-8 with a homer, three runs, two RBI, a stolen base and two walks in the final two contests of the series against Washington. The 31-year-old's home run in the fifth inning was just his second extra-base hit in his last 21 games.www.cbssports.com
