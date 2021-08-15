Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts 25th home run

Albies went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's blowout loss to the Reds. Albies got into a Jeff Hoffman offering in the eighth inning and sent it over the wall in center field for his 20th home run of the season. He has gone yard in two straight games and in three of his past four, though he's hitting just .171 so far in August. Despite the recent skid, the 24-year-old leads the Braves with 76 RBI on the year and owns an .802 OPS in 490 plate appearances.