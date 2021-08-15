Cancel
MLB

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts 25th home run

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Nationals. Freeman had gone just 1-for-18 with three strikeouts in the six games leading up to Saturday's matchup, but he went 4-for-8 with a homer, three runs, two RBI, a stolen base and two walks in the final two contests of the series against Washington. The 31-year-old's home run in the fifth inning was just his second extra-base hit in his last 21 games.

MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBchatsports.com

Freddie Freeman leaves Saturday’s game

Freddie Freeman left Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning. Freeman flew out to center in the first and was then replaced in the lineup by Ehire Adrianza with Austin Riley moving across the diamond. The Braves announced that Freeman left the game as a precaution due to an upper respiratory infection.
MLBYardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on a Freddie Freeman contract extension

After the Travis d’Arnaud extension, everyone is wondering when we will hear similar news regarding Freddie Freeman, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Hell, Jake even wrote a short piece talking about it just hours ago . But unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this thing is getting done anytime soon. Here’s what Alex Anthopoulos had to say about it before tonight’s game:
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Braves beat Orioles again to extend pair of streaks

Joc Pederson and Austin Riley homered, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double and the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to eight games. The Orioles lost their 17th straight game despite two home runs by Anthony Santander and one each by...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hits home run No. 20

Albies went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's blowout loss to the Reds. Albies got into a Jeff Hoffman offering in the eighth inning and sent it over the wall in center field for his 20th home run of the season. He has gone yard in two straight games and in three of his past four, though he's hitting just .171 so far in August. Despite the recent skid, the 24-year-old leads the Braves with 76 RBI on the year and owns an .802 OPS in 490 plate appearances.
Washington Statehometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. The Rome Braves run over by Greenville Drive 11-3. The Atlanta Braves beaten by Washington Nationals 3-2. Freeman out with upper respiratory infection.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves stopped cold by Greenville Drive 11-3. Today is last change to save one...
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Five home runs power Reds to rout of Braves

The Cincinnati Reds turned their power supply to ultra-high Thursday in Truist Park and took out three days of frustration on the Atlanta Braves. The Reds unloaded five home runs and knocked the Braves out of first place in the National League East, 12-3. And Joey Votto did not hit...
MLBarcamax.com

Freddie Freeman becomes first Braves player to hit for cycle multiple times

MIAMI - First baseman Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle Wednesday in Miami, further etching his name into the Braves’ record books. Freeman is the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the first to do so multiple times. Freeman also hit for the cycle on June 15, 2016 against the Reds. Wednesday was the first time a Braves player hit for the cycle since that day.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves bullpen angst heading to the finish line

The Atlanta Braves swept the Marlins despite a bullpen collapse in the ninth inning that exposed the weak links in the bullpen. The most obvious issue last night was how badly the Atlanta Braves mop-up man Josh Tomlin performed. Entering the game with a nine-run lead, he faced seven batters, recorded two outs, and left two men on base that came in to score when Will Smith gave up a home run.
MLBValdosta Daily Times

Freddie Freeman for MVP: Wait what?

One of the hottest baseball debates was a no-brainer about a month ago. The National League's Most Valuable Player was an award destined to go to San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. By the season's end, it may still be heading to the west coast. But lingering shoulder issues...

