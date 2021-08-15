Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marvin Hall: Released by Pats

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hall was released by the Patriots on Sunday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Hall had been hoping to stick as a depth option with New England but was let go after the Patriots' preseason opener. He'll hope to latch on with another team before long.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#Boston#American Football#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans get feisty with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA — Two days of joint practices between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have concluded in the August sun. An average heat index of 106 degrees was not the only thing bringing things to a boil. Tempers flared regularly and Thursday’s work saw five separate skirmishes break out...
NFLPatriots.com

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 8/19

Q. What happened with QB Jalen Hurts? (Dave Zangaro) NICK SIRIANNI: He came in and wasn't feeling great. We put him through pregame warmups. He wanted to go out there and go through pregame warmups. He came back in and still wasn't feeling good. We evaluated him and we just decided it wasn't in his best interest to play with what he was feeling. We evaluated him. He is fine now. He is doing okay now, but that is why we held him out.
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith: AJ McCarron is heartbroken

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee. “I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners and Losers: Cowboys QBs separate themselves in loss, a 5th WR emerges?

The Dallas Cowboys extend their “meaningless” losing streak to three straight games after falling to the Houston Texans 20-14 in what was considered their dress rehearsal. The performances Saturday night would be best described as a mixed bag for a team that couldn’t score in the second half. As always, there are winners and there are losers, so it’s time to dive in.
NFLtheplayerstribune.com

Marvin Jones Jr.

Stud wideout Marvin Jones Jr. reps Cal Berkley and the Jaguars on this episode of Truss Levelz. He wows Cam and Mark with his absurdly good singing voice and shares stories of college with Cam, his dominant basketball career and his thoughts on why he’s underrated. Oh, and if you’re interested in Trevor Lawrence, well, his future No. 1 wide receiver has some thoughts on that too! Tune in!
NFLUSA Today

ESPN analyst thinks Lamar Jackson is under pressure

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a phenomenal start to his NFL career. During his three seasons in the league he’s amassed a 30-7 record as a starter, accumulated almost 10,000 total yards, won a unanimous MVP award, and has broken record after record. On the show”Get Up“, Jeremy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy