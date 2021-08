Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mets. The utility man started Saturday's contest in right field. Taylor delivered his 18th homer of the year in the fourth inning and added a walk to force in a run in the sixth. The 30-year-old has hit safely in each of his last three games, going 3-for-8 with two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in that span. He's up to a .280/.370/.481 slash line with 66 RBI, 83 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 484 plate appearances.