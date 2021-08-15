Cancel
MLB

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

 6 days ago

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.

