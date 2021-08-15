Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabarrus County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabarrus FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CABARRUS COUNTY At 735 PM EDT, Doppler radar depicted heavy rain moving north of Cabarrus County. However, the runoff from recent rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is contributing to rapid rises on area streams and creeks. These streams may continue to rise under light rainfall through 9 pm. In addition, deep ponding of water will continue in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, Mt Pleasant and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stream flooding is most likely along the Rocky River, Irish Buffalo Creek, Dutch Buffalo Creek, Hamby Branch and Cold Water Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, NC
City
Greenville, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Landslides#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Target Area#Cabarrus Flood Advisory#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Cold Water Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy