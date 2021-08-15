Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabarrus FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CABARRUS COUNTY At 735 PM EDT, Doppler radar depicted heavy rain moving north of Cabarrus County. However, the runoff from recent rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is contributing to rapid rises on area streams and creeks. These streams may continue to rise under light rainfall through 9 pm. In addition, deep ponding of water will continue in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, Mt Pleasant and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stream flooding is most likely along the Rocky River, Irish Buffalo Creek, Dutch Buffalo Creek, Hamby Branch and Cold Water Creek.