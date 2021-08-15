Special Weather Statement issued for Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mingo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Mingo County through 800 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Delbarton, or near Williamson, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Williamson, Delbarton, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Matewan, Kermit, Dingess, Myrtle, Varney, Lenore and Naugatuck. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH