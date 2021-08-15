Cancel
Jackson County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Central Madison County in north central Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Hollytree, Princeton and Trenton.

alerts.weather.gov

