Jackson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with some of these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in League City. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton Strong and slow moving showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Wharton, southeastern Jackson and Matagorda Counties through 700 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking slow moving showers and thunderstorms between the Danevang area and the Vanderbilt area. Movement was generally to the south at 10 mph. Rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hours are possible with the stronger and slower moving activity. This could lead to localized flooding. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rainfall . SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Localized flooding is possible with the slower moving and stronger storms. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Point Comfort, La Ward, Schicke Point, Olivia, Lolita, Blessing, Markham, Port Alto, Van Vleck, Boling-Iago, Vanderbilt, Midfield, Wadsworth, Lake Texana Dam and Danevang. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

