Giles County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pulaski, eastern Giles and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 800 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mc Coy, or near Pembroke, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Pearisburg Pembroke Newport Mountain Lake Poplar Hill and Eggleston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

