Michelle Branch 'couldn't be more excited' to be pregnant with her third child... eight months after suffering miscarriage

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Eight months after suffering a miscarriage, Grammy winner Michelle Branch announced Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child 'due in early 2022.'

The expecting 38-year-old unveiled her baby No. 3 news by posting about baking scones from a recipe in Nigella Lawson's 2001 cookbook How to Be a Domestic Goddess.

Michelle's Instagram post received supportive comments from three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, and fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2Txi_0bSajOOf00
Bun in oven: Eight months after suffering a miscarriage, Grammy winner Michelle Branch (pictured Friday) announced Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child 'due in early 2022'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oICSS_0bSajOOf00
'You know you're pregnant when...': The expecting 38-year-old unveiled her baby No. 3 news by posting about baking scones from a recipe in Nigella Lawson's 2001 cookbook How to Be a Domestic Goddess

Branch also admitted she was 'nervous' considering she and second husband - The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney - suffered their 'first miscarriage' on December 26.

The Ohio-born 41-year-old was still technically married to his second wife Emily Ward when he first met Branch at a 2015 Grammy Awards party.

The South Carolina-based married couple of two years will next celebrate the third birthday of their son Rhys James on August 28.

Michelle is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her decade-long marriage to bass player Teddy Landau (19 years her senior), which ended in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNxPh_0bSajOOf00
'So happy for you!' Michelle's Instagram post received supportive comments from three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, and fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAc0t_0bSajOOf00
Fingers crossed: Branch also admitted she was 'nervous' considering she and second husband - The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney - suffered their 'first miscarriage' on December 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTvT2_0bSajOOf00
Still going strong! The Ohio-born 41-year-old (L, pictured April 17) was still technically married to his second wife Emily Ward when he first met Branch (R) at a 2015 Grammy Awards party

Branch will next perform September 10 during the 20th anniversary livestream of her platinum debut The Spirit Room at www.momenthouse.com.

The homeschooled Arizona native re-recorded The Spirit Room and pressed it on vinyl, but hasn't released a new record since her third studio album Hopeless Romantic in 2017.

The Black Keys will kick off their 'intimate' three-date World Tour of America on September 20 in Athens, GA alongside opener Robert Finley.

The four-time Grammy winners just dropped the music video for their track Poor Boy A Long Way From Home last Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVklx_0bSajOOf00
More to celebrate! The South Carolina-based married couple of two years will next celebrate the third birthday of their son Rhys James (pictured Sunday) on August 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfURw_0bSajOOf00
Teenager: Michelle is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle (pictured August 3) from her decade-long marriage to bass player Teddy Landau, which ended in 2015

