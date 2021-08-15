Michelle Branch 'couldn't be more excited' to be pregnant with her third child... eight months after suffering miscarriage
Eight months after suffering a miscarriage, Grammy winner Michelle Branch announced Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child 'due in early 2022.'
The expecting 38-year-old unveiled her baby No. 3 news by posting about baking scones from a recipe in Nigella Lawson's 2001 cookbook How to Be a Domestic Goddess.
Michelle's Instagram post received supportive comments from three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, and fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson.
Branch also admitted she was 'nervous' considering she and second husband - The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney - suffered their 'first miscarriage' on December 26.
The Ohio-born 41-year-old was still technically married to his second wife Emily Ward when he first met Branch at a 2015 Grammy Awards party.
The South Carolina-based married couple of two years will next celebrate the third birthday of their son Rhys James on August 28.
Michelle is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her decade-long marriage to bass player Teddy Landau (19 years her senior), which ended in 2015.
Branch will next perform September 10 during the 20th anniversary livestream of her platinum debut The Spirit Room at www.momenthouse.com.
The homeschooled Arizona native re-recorded The Spirit Room and pressed it on vinyl, but hasn't released a new record since her third studio album Hopeless Romantic in 2017.
The Black Keys will kick off their 'intimate' three-date World Tour of America on September 20 in Athens, GA alongside opener Robert Finley.
The four-time Grammy winners just dropped the music video for their track Poor Boy A Long Way From Home last Thursday.
