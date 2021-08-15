Michelle Branch 'couldn't be more excited' to be pregnant with her third child... eight months after suffering miscarriage

Eight months after suffering a miscarriage, Grammy winner Michelle Branch announced Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child 'due in early 2022.'

The expecting 38-year-old unveiled her baby No. 3 news by posting about baking scones from a recipe in Nigella Lawson's 2001 cookbook How to Be a Domestic Goddess.

Michelle's Instagram post received supportive comments from three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, and fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Branch also admitted she was 'nervous' considering she and second husband - The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney - suffered their 'first miscarriage' on December 26.

The Ohio-born 41-year-old was still technically married to his second wife Emily Ward when he first met Branch at a 2015 Grammy Awards party.

The South Carolina-based married couple of two years will next celebrate the third birthday of their son Rhys James on August 28.

Michelle is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her decade-long marriage to bass player Teddy Landau (19 years her senior), which ended in 2015.

The Ohio-born 41-year-old was still technically married to his second wife Emily Ward when he first met Branch at a 2015 Grammy Awards party.

Branch will next perform September 10 during the 20th anniversary livestream of her platinum debut The Spirit Room at www.momenthouse.com.

The homeschooled Arizona native re-recorded The Spirit Room and pressed it on vinyl, but hasn't released a new record since her third studio album Hopeless Romantic in 2017.

The Black Keys will kick off their 'intimate' three-date World Tour of America on September 20 in Athens, GA alongside opener Robert Finley.

The four-time Grammy winners just dropped the music video for their track Poor Boy A Long Way From Home last Thursday.

The South Carolina-based married couple of two years will next celebrate the third birthday of their son Rhys James on August 28