SUKU Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. YF Link has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $508,254.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.11 or 0.00306155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.