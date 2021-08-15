Cancel
SUKU Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

By Steven Smith
 6 days ago

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $275,924.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

