$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post sales of $2.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

