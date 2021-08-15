Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $975.60 or 0.01989877 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $945,113.63 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.