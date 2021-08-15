Cancel
Libertas Token Market Cap Hits $888,938.34 (LIBERTAS)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Libertas Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Libertas Token has a total market capitalization of $888,938.34 and $7,931.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Libertas Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

