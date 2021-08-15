AMO Coin (AMO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million
AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 45% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $2.62 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
