AMO Coin (AMO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.20 million and $7.21 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $23.03 or 0.00046881 BTC on popular exchanges.