Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AMO Coin (AMO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 45% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $2.62 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Coins#Volume#Amo Coin Lrb#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Amoblockchain#Cryptocompare#Amo Coin Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YF Link (YFL) Reaches Market Cap of $7.73 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. YF Link has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $508,254.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.11 or 0.00306155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Tops $678,928.31

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 110.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, IONChain has traded 261.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $678,928.31 and approximately $4,118.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.28 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $101.28 million and $2.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PTON (PTON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $490,413.45 and $165.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.04 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $2.09 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fivebalance Hits Market Cap of $77,962.59 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $77,962.59 and $1,068.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wing Finance (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.21 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.20 million and $7.21 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $23.03 or 0.00046881 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCrypt (UNCX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.54 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $16.54 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $575.80 or 0.01172812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $1,551.99

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,551.99 and $17.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $760,319.33

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $760,319.33 and $302.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Datum (DAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,028.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Datum has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $19,028.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NANJCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 74.2% lower against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $12,321.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $97,995.54 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00047625 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $97,995.54 and $116.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $83.86 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $83.86 million and $13.49 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

OKCash Market Cap Tops $2.56 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $772,829.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $201.22 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $201.22 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $231,124.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million

Yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy