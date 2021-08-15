Cancel
Example: Dashcam optic flow using Computer Vision Toolbox

 6 days ago

This demo shows a grid of optic flow vectors over a video recorded by a dash camera (dashcam video from 2018, Rochester NY). Each frame of the video was extracted as a jpg image using "Free Video to JPG Converter" (30 fps). Alternatively, each frame could be read into Matlab using VideoReader but I found this to be slower than having the image frames available on file.

#Optic#Computer Vision Toolbox#Matlab#Videoreader#Blockmatcher
