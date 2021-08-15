Flash Flood Watch Extended; Heavy Rain Threat Through Tuesday; Strong Storms Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, this year’s monsoon is the second wettest on record if you add up the rain from June 15 to August 14. Since June 15, the beginning of the monsoon, the El Paso International airport has received 8.94 inches. That’s the official total. We all know that some areas have received significantly more rain. West El Paso County and southern Dona Ana County have received over 6 inches in the last four days.