Living with diabetes takes constant vigilance: counting carbs, checking blood sugar, and taking insulin. Even so, serious complications — heart conditions, kidney disease, and vision loss — are not uncommon. A full 10 percent of Americans have diabetes, according to Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) and in 2017, it was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. But, thanks to support from the Wanek family of Arcadia, researchers at the California-based City of Hope have developed a vaccine against type 1 diabetes, which is in clinical trials with very promising results so far.