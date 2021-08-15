Cancel
LA County coronavirus surge continues as schools prepare to reopen

By ALEX WIGGLESWORTH
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Los Angeles County officials on Sunday continued to report a surge in coronavirus cases as schools prepared to open. The Department of Public Health on Sunday recorded 3,356 new cases of the virus and eight related deaths but said the real number is likely higher due to weekend reporting delays.

www.miamiherald.com

