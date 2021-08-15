Former Penn State QB Will Levis to start for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis the Wildcats’ starting quarterback over holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Levis arrived in June and quickly had to pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s pro style system that promises to speed up the SEC worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring, and Stoops said on media day that he rather would “get it right than be in a hurry” in making a choice. He informed the QBs of his decision Sunday before announcing in a virtual news conference.