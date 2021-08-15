Cancel
Oakmont, PA

James Piot rallies to defeat Austin Greaser at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club

By Bill Beckner
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakmont Country Club isn’t all nightmares and ghosts from the past. The storied venue and USGA holy ground is also a place where dreams can come true. “I still can’t believe I am holding this trophy,” Piot said. “I still think I’m dreaming.”. Piot, 22, a Canton, Mich., native and...

