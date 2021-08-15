Tropical Storm Fred updates LIVE – Fred is now ‘life threatening’ storm as Florida braces & Grace on track to be WORSE

FRED has strengthened to a tropical storm status as it is barrelling towards Florida. Meanwhile, Storm Grace heads for quake-hit Haiti.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred regained its tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday as parts of the Caribbean were gearing up for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.

Fred was forecast to move across the Gulf before reaching the coast Monday night or Tuesday morning, forecasters said. They said people from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle should monitor the system's progress.

A tropical storm watch was issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Ochlockonee, Florida. Fred's maximum sustained winds stood at 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday morning.

Anticipating Fred, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration was monitoring the weather and will be ready to act from the state level if needed.

Fred's remnants were located early Sunday about 350 miles (565 kilometers) south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The hurricane center said 3 to 7 inches of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 10 inches.

'LIFE THREATENING SITUATION' WARNS HURRICANE EXPERT

Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist, has warned Tropical Storm Fred poses a "life-threatening situation".

"This is a life-threatening situation," Beven said. "Take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."

He urged local residents to promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local authorities.

WHERE ARE THE TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN PLACE?

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in the next 24 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre.

‘ABOVE AVERAGE’ STORM SEASON

Last week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported there was a 65 percent chance of an “above-average” storm season, with a 70 percent probability of 15-21 named storms.

Seven to 10 of the hurricanes could reach Category 3, 4, or 5 strengths.

FLOODING AT THE TEXAS CAPITOL

As flooding continues due to the tropical storms, videos showed flooding in the Texas State Capitol.

MAP OF TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS

A Weather Channel map shows where Tropical Storm Fred is expected to hit.

TROPICAL STORM FRED DUE TO ARRIVE MONDAY

HOW FAST IS TROPICAL STORM FRED TRAVELING?

A Sunday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center said Fred has seen maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving northwest slowly at 12 miles per hour.

Fred will continue North for the next 48 hours and should make landfall Monday afternoon or evening in Western Florida.

The Florida Keys and southern Florida should brace for three to five inches of rain, and Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle should be expected somewhere between four and eight inches with isolated spots possibly seeing more than a foot of rain.

STORM SURGE WARNING

The National Hurricane Center put a storm surge warning in effect for the Florida Panhandle.

"Water levels of 2-4 ft above ground level are expected within that area," the agency said.

FLOODING IN TEXAS

As storms rage towards the Gulf Coast, heaving rains and flooding were reported in Texas.

TIME LAPSE OF TROPICAL STORM GRACE

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a time-lapse of a flight through Tropical Storm Grace.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE FROM THE SKY

A hurricane hunter shared stunning views of Tropical Storm Grace from the sky.

DESANTIS ISSUED A STATE OF EMERGENCY

GRACE BRINGING 'LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS'

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Grace and warning of "heavy rains."

FRED APPROACHING THE GULF COAST

Tropical Storm Fred is approaching the Gulf Coast.

Heavy downpours could bring as much as 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rainfall to the western shores of the Florida Peninsula.

While some stronger thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds in this area as well, the strongest winds from Fred through Sunday night will remain offshore.

TROPICAL STORM FRED DUE TO ARRIVE MONDAY

HEAVY RAIN AND FLOOD THREAT

Tropical Storms Fred and Grace pose a threat for heavy rain and flooding.

Rainfall totals around 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) were forecast from Grace for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, through Tuesday.

Fred was forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) to the Big Bend of Florida and the Panhandle from Sunday night into Tuesday.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL STORM?

A tropical storm, also referred to as a tropical cyclone, is a rapidly rotating storm system.

A tropical storm can be characterized by:

A low-pressure center

A closed low-level atmospheric circulation

Strong winds

A Spiral arrangement of thunderstorms that lead to heavy rain and/or squalls

The sustained surface wind speed of a tropical storm ranges from 39 mph to 73 mph.

TROPICAL STORM FRED IN 'REORGANIZING MODE'

IS THERE ANOTHER TROPICAL STORM BEHIND FRED?

The National Hurricane Center reported that there are "high odds" that a tropical wave behind Fred will turn into a tropical storm.

As of August 13, the tropical wave is 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has an 80% chance of either becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next two to five days.

While not much information is available on the tropical wave, it is moving through the Atlantic at 20 mph and is reported to have a similar path as Fred.

The wave is expected to reach the Leeward Islands Saturday night, the Virgin Islands on Sunday and Puerto Rico Sunday night.

HOW FAST IS TROPICAL STORM FRED TRAVELLING?

STORM SURGE WARNING IN PLACE

DeSANTIS ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY

'LIFE THREATENING SITUATION' WARNS HURRICANE EXPERT

