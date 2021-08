Before you consider using a weight-loss pill to supplement your weight loss, you need to know how to make the effort worth-wild! Any supplement or pill you can take to help you burn fat will work best when used, along with a well-balanced diet and proper exercise. Weight loss is an equation of calories in and out. Weight-loss pills cannot be nearly as effective if they are not used to complement regular dieting and exercise. Weight-loss supplements like pills just help maintain a caloric deficit.