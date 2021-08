LOS ANGELES — As Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez approach their returns from the injured list, the Mets already are planning accordingly. The duo worked out before Thursday’s game at Dodger Stadium, where Lindor, who is recovering from a strained right oblique, hit left-handed for the first time. He batted right-handed for a second time. Baez, who has been out because of back spasms, took swings and fielded grounders, according to manager Luis Rojas.