‘All Hands On Deck’: Rain, Clogged Drain Flood Areas Of Texas Capitol

CBS DFW
 6 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined Sunday to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message saying his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which maintains the building, to get the leak stopped and the ankle-deep water mopped up.

“The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin,” Abbott said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Video posted on social media showed water leaking from an atrium skylight and down a back corridor of the Capitol Extension. A Preservation Board spokesman said officials traced the water to a clogged storm drain on the extension roof.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

