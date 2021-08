Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins throws during game two of the Wild Card Series. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) In 2019, Jorge Polanco was the starting shortstop for the American League All-Star team after an incredible start to his year. After a tough end to 2019 and an okay 2020, Polanco was starting to look less and less like that player that was supposed to be a star for the Minnesota Twins.