Re: NSX-V to NSX-T migration

By blu3nood
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Good Day to you all. May I know do anyone try before migrating NSX-V to NSX-T with partial migration?. Due I having a project deployment soon. Hence, I would like to hear everyone advice and experience and what need take cautions and consideration. Let us say that your organization wants...

communities.vmware.com

#Nsx#Migrate#Nsx#The Logical Switch#Distributed Firewall#Vsphere#Dfw
Softwarefaun.pub

Terraform Migrate

This article studies basic principles of migrating terraform tfstate. It can happen due to big infrastructure code refactoring. between terraform script and its corresponding tfstate (i.e. in aspects of resource addressing, configurtion etc) between tfstate and reality in cloud. between source tfstate and target tfstate (best practice is to store...
Computersvmware.com

Re: NSX-T 3.1.1 Tier-0 Uplink Configuration

Good Day to you all. I would like to know for the NSX-T version 3.1.1.1 Tier-0 gateway can be use static route to communicate to the physical network or instead need to use BGP or OSPF?. Jordan.
Computersvmware.com

NSX Appliance VM Backups

We were wondering if anyone had any advice on backing up our NSX VM appliances? This VMWare KB states snapshots are not supported. We use Commvault as our BCDR and it relies on snapshot creation to perform backups. Is there an alternative?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Hi,. There is some...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director 1.3 – Technical Overview

We are thrilled to announce that the VMware NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director 1.3 version is now generally available! Closely following the 10.3 version of VMware Cloud Director, which brought several critical networking and security features (routed vApp networks, dynamic security groups, etc.), this 5th iteration of the NSX Migration for Cloud Director brings several key elements:
vmware.com

Re: Migrating Tenant to other Provider VDC

We have two provider VDCs tied to two diferent vSphere Clusters that are on different datacenters connected by dark fiber. We'd like to have the possibility to migrate tenants from one Provider VDC to other, from vSphere point of viewI know it'ss possible to move all VMs related to the tenant (I understand this is not the way to do it) however we're not sure if this is something that can accomplished in vCloud Director, the tenants are using NSX edge services and the NSX transport zone is the same for both provider VDC.
Computersvmware.com

Re: migration of a virtual machine

Migration of a virtual machine on two hots that do not have a shared storage (both hots use a separate san storage);. You're posting in the Skyline section, but from what you write, I assume that it's about vSphere!?. Please provides some more information, like the VMware products, version, and...
Softwarevmware.com

Availability of VM on datastore after restoring ESXi OS

I had standalone ESXi running on single M2 drive and DataStore on 2 x 2TB HDD with Raid 1 configured. My question is if M2 drive fails and I replace the new drive with ESXi installed on it, will I be still able to access VMs and make them running which are on Data Store?
Softwarevmware.com

Scaling Network Automation with NSX-T Federation and vRealize Automation 8.5

What’s New: vRealize Automation 8.5 supports NSX-T Federation. As announced today, we’re excited to launch vRealize Automation 8.5, delivering enhanced network automation capabilities, including the ability to support NSX-T Federation through NSX-T cloud accounts. VMware vRealize Automation 8 customers, who are managing NSX-T endpoints can establish an NSX-T Global Manager connection and configure an association between an NSX-T Global Manager and local managers for federated environments. As a result, users can now apply VMware’s network automation capabilities across multiple NSX-T Data Center environments and accelerate application delivery with networking and security services at scale.
Softwarevmware.com

Announcing General Availability of VMware vRealize Automation 8.5

Simplify your cloud experience with vRealize Automation 8.5, the modern infrastructure automation platform – now generally available. Scroll down to learn more!. Traditionally, the IT landscape has struggled with widespread human error, over-provisioned resources, and poor governance. The lack of automation led to failed deployments, compliance, and security risks, below par performance and downtime issues. Moreover, IT teams could not keep up with business needs as legacy manual processes slowed application delivery and developers found themselves waiting weeks for their environments to function properly.
Softwarevmware.com

Re: SRM Migration from Windows based v8.2

Hi - Is there a direct migration option from SRM v8.2 Windows to SRM v8.4 appliance? If so, it would be a big help if someone can please post doc links. SRM windows edition should be on 8.3 to migrate to SRM 8.4 appliance. Please upgrade SRM 8.2 windows to 8.3 windows before attempting migration to 8.4 appliance.
Softwarevmware.com

ovf files confusion

I have to deploy a fortinet product called fortimanager on ESXi . I have downloaded the ovf.zip file and i did an unzip ; it shows me below 4 files. Earlier i used the standard file called Fortimanager-VM64.ovf. But this version of fortimanager shows many files like hw14 and vapp...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

MySQL vs Oracle SQL

Comparing two Oracle-owned Relational Database Management Systems. In my last MySQL article, I briefly mentioned that MySQL is owned by Oracle. But that got me thinking, why not compare MySQL and Oracle SQL? They’re both owned by the same company, and yet they both seem very different when using. In theory, every SQL language supported by different management systems should all be at least somewhat different. But these two RDBMSs have more differences than just the syntax. So that’s what we’ll be exploring in this article. Like the others, we’ll first start with a brief overview of Oracle SQL. Just a short description of what it is and some of the details we’ll need to reference later. Finally, we’ll compare some of the differences between MySQL and Oracle SQL. Like the other MySQL versus… articles, it isn’t going to be all-inclusive. But we’ll at least look at some of the major differences.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal

AMD has launched the Infinity Hub as their newest open-source software portal around HPC software via easy-to-deploy Docker containers. While there is already GPUOpen for open-source AMD Radeon GPU efforts, they primarily revolve around gaming-related features and projects. AMD Infinity Hub is along similar lines but is focused on high performance computing (HPC) with AMD Instinct accelerators. Infinity Hub is also more about porting existing software to the Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) for enjoying Instinct support rather than developing new and original HPC software.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Azure Synapse Analytics Serverless SQL Pool Guidelines

How to achieve the best performance and a smooth experience by working with serverless SQL pools for building successful data lakes. With the introduction of the serverless SQL pool as a part of Azure Synapse Analytics, Microsoft has provided a very cost-efficient and convenient way to drive value from data residing in lakes using simple T-SQL statements. It enables you to easily build logical analytical models by querying and joining data across heterogeneous sources making the development of complex data integration pipelines obsolete in many cases. To use it, you don’t even need to explicitly provision it beforehand due to its serverless nature, it is per default part of an Azure Synapse Analytics workspace. All you have to do is query data in an on-demand fashion in which you get charged according to the amount of data your queries need to process. Yet, the flexibility provided in terms of how data can be stored and queried require you to stick to some conventions for properly applying all its features and functionalities. Otherwise, the once promising serverless query engine can end up causing lots of costs together with a poor performance. To avoid this, Microsoft has already shared some of their best-practices¹. This article is an extension to this keeping the information provided intentionally brief and easy to read. It should serve as a quick overview of all you need to know to get the most out of serverless SQL pools up from the beginning.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Feature Fridays Episode 61 – VMware App Launchpad SaaS

For this session, I’ve invited Sachi Bhatt (Technical Product Manager) to discuss the SaaS release of VMware App Launchpad (ALP) and the impact it will have on Cloud Providers’ developer ready services. VMware App Launchpad has evolved rapidly since its first launch in April 2020, originally it could only be...
Softwarevmware.com

vsphere api : failed to create ServiceInstance using vijava vsphere API

I am new to vsphere API and trying to follow samples here. 2.vSphere Client SDK jars (vsphere-client-sdk-7.0.0.10100-15863815\html-client-sdk\libs) ServiceInstance si = new ServiceInstance(new URL("https://. /sdk/vimService"), " ", " ",. true);. I get following error:. Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NoSuchMethodError: 'void com.vmware.vim25.ManagedObjectReference.set_value(java.lang.String)' at com.vmware.vim25.mo.ServiceInstance.(ServiceInstance.java:58) Earlier I tried using vijava jars and I...
Computersvmware.com

PowerCLI Script for Power management

Looking for a PowerCLI script that can list the current status of the "Power management" option that is set for all the VM's. This option has the value of "Suspend the VM" or "......Standby Mode.......". Just want to see what are the values set for each VM in the environment.
Softwarevmware.com

How can migrate esxi from local disk to SD card

I have installed my esxi on local disk. now want to know Is that possible due upgrade esxi to 7U2 and put it on SD card instead of local disk ?. in the other hand is that possible migrate esxi from local disk to SD card or I have to do fresh install on SD card ?

